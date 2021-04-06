Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 26,206 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,924.28.

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $2,531,712.64.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. 199,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,294. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $22,425,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

