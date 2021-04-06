Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 32,339 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,190,774.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $2,340,924.28.

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $2,531,712.64.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $904,642.20.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88.

NYSE SSTK traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 199,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.