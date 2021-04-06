Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.29. 212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Signature Aviation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

