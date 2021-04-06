Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 6,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 962,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91.

In other Signify Health news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 over the last ninety days.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

There is no company description available for Signify Health Inc

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.