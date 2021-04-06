Sika’s (SXYAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Sika has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

