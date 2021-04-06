Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 7.1%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 73,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,758,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $959.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.