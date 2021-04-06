Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.76 and last traded at $160.91. 29,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,477,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after buying an additional 166,603 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,076,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

