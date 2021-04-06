SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $128.00. 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SICRF)

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

