Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches Market Cap of $225,166.39

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $225,166.39 and approximately $10.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 624.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001377 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,729,258 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.