SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.39% of SINA worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 3,198.9% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 2,324,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SINA by 60.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in SINA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,160,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,230,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth $12,783,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. SINA Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

