Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.