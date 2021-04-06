SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $392.59 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $392.59 million and $11.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00661306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

