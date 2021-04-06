Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DFND opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $28.60.

