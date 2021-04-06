SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Down 2.4%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 350,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 469,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.