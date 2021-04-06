SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.