SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.91

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

