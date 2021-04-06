SkinCoin One Day Volume Reaches $35,897.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SkinCoin has a market cap of $204,391.09 and $35,897.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

