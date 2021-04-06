Skrumble Network Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00661306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Skrumble Network Token Profile

Skrumble Network is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

