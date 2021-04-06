Skycoin Price Reaches $4.44 on Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $4.44 or 0.00007571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $88.88 million and $5.03 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00074892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00291862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00105743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00774314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.