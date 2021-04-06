Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,628 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.29. 14,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,948. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.72. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

