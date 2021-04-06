Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Jean Michel Valette Sells 25,000 Shares

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.27. 25,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,177. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

