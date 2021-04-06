Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.60 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00661306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 335,146,970 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.