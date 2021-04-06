SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.30

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 11163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.
About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.