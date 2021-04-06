SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.01 million.SMART Global also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.20 EPS.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 358,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,377. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

In other SMART Global news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

