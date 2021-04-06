Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $850.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 841 ($10.99), with a volume of 66755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 821 ($10.73).

The stock has a market cap of £949.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 744.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 676.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

