SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 1,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWYUF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

