Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $646,397.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 122.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

