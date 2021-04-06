Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,766 shares of company stock worth $23,605,881 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

