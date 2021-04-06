Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,619.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,619 ($21.15) and last traded at GBX 1,586.50 ($20.73), with a volume of 967258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47).

Several equities analysts have commented on SMIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,511.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,483.22. The firm has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.