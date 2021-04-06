Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $739.70 Million

Analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $739.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $745.20 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Snap posted sales of $462.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. Snap has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $81,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

