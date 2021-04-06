Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 6.1%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.39. Approximately 214,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,251,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

