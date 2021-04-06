Snow Phipps Group LLC Makes New $19.91 Million Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Snow Phipps Group LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,367,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,000. Laureate Education makes up 31.1% of Snow Phipps Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Snow Phipps Group LLC owned 0.69% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $20,401,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $10,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $6,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 3,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

