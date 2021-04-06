SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

