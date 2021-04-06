SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.83 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.