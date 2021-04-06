SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $19.18 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,181,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.06. 102,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.93 and a 12-month high of $374.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

