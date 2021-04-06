SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $2.92 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,817. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $154.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.