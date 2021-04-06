SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,296. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

