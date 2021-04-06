SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 6.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

