SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.78. 137,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,205,768. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.