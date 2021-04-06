SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 442,381 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,580,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

