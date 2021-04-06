SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.80. SofTech shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

SofTech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOFT)

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

