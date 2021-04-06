SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $233,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $2,333,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.