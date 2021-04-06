Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Soligenix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Soligenix has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Soligenix by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

