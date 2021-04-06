Sologenic (SOLO) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $348.89 million and $10.68 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00292640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00105522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.08 or 0.00783739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,558 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

