Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.90. Approximately 5,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,995,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 625,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,091,460. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $28,414,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $19,875,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

