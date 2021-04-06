Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.94. 97,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,683,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.