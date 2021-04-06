Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.94. 97,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,683,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

