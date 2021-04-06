South Jersey Industries (SJI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

3/22/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

3/17/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/12/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

3/10/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

3/1/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

2/10/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,051. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Get South Jersey Industries Inc alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.