Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,753 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 82,471 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

LUV stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

