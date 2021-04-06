Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Southwest Gas worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SWX opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.