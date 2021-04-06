SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of SP Plus worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

